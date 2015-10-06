Watch the Uncensored Director’s Cut of Father’s “Everybody in the Club Getting Shot” Video

Yesterday, the video for Father’s “Everybody in the Club Getting Shot” premiered on MTV. At the time, I wrote, among other things: “Father is the ringleader in a deeply sexual club circus that involves a lot of people fellating gun barrels. A bullet that reads ‘#TYBG’ is fired into the sky. Cunnilingus is simulated. Everyone twerks on everything.” As that description might imply, there was a catch: Some things are too dark for MTV. Like purple fake guns and the blood and gore they might create.

The full, uncensored version of the video, directed by PrettyPuke and premiering right now on Noisey, is even more over-the-top and inappropriate and cartoonishly violent. The pink and purple guns aren’t blurred out, for one, which makes scenes like this one a lot more provocative:

Turned on by guns yet? Great! That won’t last! There’s also a terrifying outro that involves Father and his diminuative accomplice following through on the song’s titular promise and shooting everyone. It’s very Tarantino, which makes sense because this is the director’s cut motherfuckers!

Wow. Gross! Watch the full version of the video, directed by PrettyPuke and shot by Tyler Ross and Madison Mckamey, below:

