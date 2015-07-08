Don’t Act Like You Don’t Know: Here’s the Remix of Father’s “Fake AF” Featuring Playboi Carti and a Bunch of Other Dope Awful Stuff

Like every song on Father’s excellent mixtape Young Hot Ebony, “Fake AF” was a standout track. But if it had one shortcoming, it was that it wasn’t nearly long enough. Thank the Father, that problem is now fixed, thanks to the addition of thrilling Houston up-and-comer Playboi Carti, who is also touring with Father, Keith Charles Spacebar, and Slug Christ right now. Carti catches Father’s vibe perfectly while giving the song a slightly different flow and a few compact bars. If you’re not familiar with the kid, check out his incredible song “Fetty” and his other viral hit “Broke Boi.” As he says here, don’t act like you don’t know.

And since Awful Records drops about a million projects a day, that’s not all! Listen to the “Fake AF” remix, watch Father’s “Cheap Thrills” video, and pick up Rich Po Slim’s ridiculous #THOTLIFE EP, all below:

