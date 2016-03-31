Father John Misty Covers Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better” and It’s Actually Really Good?

Ah, good ol’ Father John Misty, our pal who has mastered the art of ¯\_(ツ)_/¯. After he released a video with Lana Del Rey in which they took acid last month, he’s back at it again with the crazy shenanigans. Last night at a show in Santa Ana, California, the ironic (yet self aware!) singer performed a cover of Rihanna’s “Kiss It Better,” and it was actually kind of awesome? Usually live videos from concerts suck and we’re sorry for putting them in front of you, but this one is pretty tight. You can watch the video below, unearthed by our pals over at Spin.

