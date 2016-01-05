Father John Misty Wants to Amp You Up with These Rejected Pandora Promos

Father John Misty knows exactly how to appeal to his diverse, wide-spanning fanbase. He knows that if you’re a Father John Misty fan tuning in to his Pandora station, you’re going to come from a whole bunch of different places, wanting to hear something that the next fan might not. So, he recorded a bunch of promos for Pandora, which somehow got rejected. They span everything from ultra loud, arena-style announcements of his station, to helping out Uber drivers who have super low ratings. What a guy.