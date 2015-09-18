Watch Father John Misty Make Out With Himself in the Video for “The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apartment”

So, folk rock’s bearded cassanova Father John Misty walks into a bar and falls in love with who else but Father John Misty. This is certainly not outside the realm of possibilities for someone who seems to love himself as much as FJM loves himself. In fact, it couldn’t be more obvious than here in this weird as hell video for “The Night Josh Tillman Came to Our Apartment,” off his extremely sultry debut record I Love You, Honeybear. Also, the word literally is in this song literally four times. And he’s literally making out with himself while gazing into his own eyes. This is some heavy Freudian shit if you ask me. According to the video’s director Drew Pearce, the tension between Josh Tillman and Josh Tillman is pretty lit: “It has been an honor to explore the palpable sexual chemistry that exists between Josh Tillman and himself. I hope this video does their enduring love affair justice.” Get a room!