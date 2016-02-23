Here’s a Video of a Guy Tearing Out His Crotch While Dancing to Drake (NSFW, Obviously)



Image via the Vine you’re about to watch

Sometimes a man comes along and, without warning, without a plan, he rips a hole in your life. A gaping hole, one that cannot be hidden easily, one that will need serious time to fix. We have all known this man.

The man in question, today, is this man. We don’t know much about him, except that he loves Rihanna and Drake’s “Work” and he’s not afraid to get down on the dance floor while also dressing in a respectable manner. But his fun comes to a tragic end, a nighttime of dancing cut short by the cruel knife of fate. Please watch below, and send your condolences. No one can really know what he’s going through (except, maybe, Lenny Kravitz).

Father Tear My Pants, Part 1.

Father Tear My Pants, part 2.

Pray for him.