Danish Felix De Luca Lets Us Know What He’s Buzzin’ On in This Latest Track

Photo provided by the artist

You may know Copenhagen-based rapper Felix De Luca from his shitload of solo appearances across Denmark, including Roskilde Festival. Or from his collab with fellow Danish rap phenomenon Yungest. Oh, and he’s supported international hip hop acts like The Underachievers and Danny Brown as well. Now he’s back in the ring with a fresh tune that will straight up make you feel like cruisin’ a ’64 Impala across a meadow of dandelions.

“I just got loose and had fun with this one. I basically freestyled the whole track, which I never do, but this time it just felt right,” Felix De Luca comments, and that pretty much sums up the tune. It’s called “Buzzin’”, and it’s the first track off of his new, recently-dropped, self-titled EP. With drum machine-driven, contemporary hip hop, a thick bass line and slurred lyrics, De Luca suggests he’s probably buzzin’ on something a bit beyond the music. It’s all very chilled, and it’s hard not to drift off on a cloud of bubbly joy as you’re watching him rock his shoulders in an art gallery through the blurred vision of the camera lens.

So whether you’re pent up in an office (like us…), lying on the beach sipping rosé, or blazing through the south of France, this could be the final thing you need to get your buzz just right.