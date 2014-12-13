Photos from ‘The Chapess’: A Feminist Punk Zine for 2014

Photo by Emily Tulett

This new series, Ink Spots, is a helpful guide on which of those zines, pamphlets and publications you should be reading when you're not staring at ours.

​The Chapess was started in Summer 2011 by Zara Gardner and Cherry Styles: two hardened feminists and old school zinesters who took submissions from their students at a rural art college in Manchester. Cherry says she also wanted the Chapess to be a platform to champion some of the amazing female writers she’d had been introduced to through running zine distro Synchronise Witches, a DIY publication that spoke to young women in a format that was accessible and trusted.

Each issue of the Chapess showcases the work of women of all ages from around the world, employing an open submission policy and underlining the need for opportunities for female artists to show their essays, photography and art – particularly those who have not taken a route of education or training which had otherwise encouraged them to do so. The Chapess motto is: “Creative expression is not gendered, but confidence can be.”

Issue six launches tonight with a photo exhibition at Doomed Gallery in Dalston. “The exhibition has actually started to feel like the show I’ve been curating in my head since I was a teenager,” says Cherry. “I’m in the position to be surrounded by incredible, creative women making work, having a laugh and supporting one another – which is the punkest thing ever, right?”

Check out some of the photos from the show below and pick up an advance copy of issue six here.

