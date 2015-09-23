Watch Fetty Wap and Monty’s Long-Awaited “My Way” Video

Why is Fetty Wap the year’s most exciting new artist? Certainly it’s not because he’s let his career unfold according to some sort of methodical plan—if that were the case we would have gotten the video for his smash hit “My Way” well before the song took over the charts. Fetty is successful exactly because he’s not the type of artist with a super calculated rollout: He’s just so endearingly himself you can’t help but be caught up in his music. He doesn’t need for his songs to become hits; he just shares them with us on Soundcloud, and it happens because we love him that much. If these things aren’t yet apparent, though, just watch the video for “My Way,” which is a pretty bare bones affair but captures Fetty’s charm perfectly. He looks so damn happy to have you come his way! He sends the girl he’s wooing in the song the most endearing video message ever! This video is fun, and it’s finally here. Watch the video for Fetty Wap and Monty’s “My Way” below:

Follow Kyle Kramer on Twitter.