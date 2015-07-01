“D.A.M.” Is the Latest Proof Fetty Wap Will Make Perfect Love Songs Forever



Photo by Seher

Being in love owns! You have someone that you can go do dorky G-rated things with, like go to museums or the park, and then later you can do some not so G-rated things. You really gotta give it up for true love. It also inspires some of the best artists of all time, like Fetty Wap. In his new song “D.A.M. Dats All Me,” Fetty is back to that super sweet, lovey-dovey sound that made the world fall head over heels for “Trap Queen.” He goes into his style of off-kilter singing when he delivers lines like “you stay on my mind, I think about you all the damn time” and “right after we sex I don’t leave I just hold her.” You’re also probably going to hear this song all the damn time, which is totally cool because it’s really good and beautiful.

Listen below (preferbaly with your sweetie), and read our longread on the man Fetty himself right here.

