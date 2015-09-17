Fetty Wap Performed “679” on ‘The Tonight Show’ with the Roots

Hey, What’s up, Hello! You guys wanna know something huge? Fetty Wap is a history maker. As Jimmy Fallon says in the video above, Fetty’s made Billboard history by being the first hip-hop act to chart his first four singles in the top ten at the same time. It puts the claim that Fetty Wap would only be a one-hit wonder after “Trap Queen” well and truly to bed, buried under the ground and cemented on top.

Last night Fetty Wap appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his debut album. Backed by the Roots, he performed “679” with the help from Remy Boy Monty. Watch below—and marvel at the Fetty Wap branded leather jacket.