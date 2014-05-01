Congratulations to Jennifer Lawrence, who has just been named FHM’s Sexiest Woman in the World for 2014. She must be celebrating in a bath of Dom Pérignon somewhere, because here is the ultimate affirmation that – as the lads’ mag puts it – “men the world over have fallen in love with her kooky charm”.

It’s comforting to think that personality is now the main criteria in the competition, voted for by readers of the magazine. It must mean that we’ve come a really long way from when, in 2012, Tulisa Contostavlos won and thousands of passionate Britons actually took the time out of their lives to write in to FHM to “complain”. As FHM themselves said, “How could – in a world of 3,301,112,087 women – Tulisa possibly be the world’s hottest?”

Videos by VICE

Their answer? “Democracy.” In this sense, you could look at FHM’s 100 Sexiest Women as the great equaliser – a place where crap North London popstars and obscure Made In Chelsea space-fillers can rub shoulders with the golden girls of the Hollywood A-List (and, weirdly, cartoons). But if you really, really think about it, perhaps it’s also true that there’s nothing very equal about men rating women from 1 to 100 on the basis of their looks.

Anyway, we decided that it was unfair to merely celebrate the women of the world, and that the male (and occasionally female) readers of FHM deserve a taste of that Dom Pérignon life, too. So here’s the big list the world’s been waiting for – FHM’s 100 Sexiest Readers of 2014 – revealed!

100

99

98

97

96

95

94

93

92

91

Read on for numbers 90 to 81!

90

89

88

87

86

85

84

83

82

81

Read on for numbers 80 to 71!

80

79

78

77

76

75

74

73

72

71

Read on for numbers 70 to 61!

70

69

68

67

66

65

64

63

62

61

Read on for numbers 60 to 51!

60

59

58

57

56

55

54

53

52

51

Read on for numbers 50 to 41!

50

49

48

47

46

45

44

43

42

41

Read on for numbers 40 to 31!

40

39

38

37

36

35

34

33

32

31

Read on for numbers 30 to 21!

30

29

28

27

26

25

24

23

22

21

Read on for numbers 20 to 11!

20

19, 18 & 17

16

15

14

13

12

11

Read on for numbers 10 to 1! It’s the final countdown!

10

9

8

7

6

5

4

3

2

1=

So there you go – we just couldn’t decide. Congratulations, guys!

@MillyAbraham