Springtime starts with a bang in Afghanistan, as it marks the start of the fighting season between the Taliban and Afghan security forces. For the first time in 12 years, the Afghan National Army (ANA) has to operate without their American allies following the US troops’ withdrawal. Golareh Kiazand, from VICE News, travels to Kandahar to see how the ANA, the police and ordinary Afghans deal with this turning point in a very long war.