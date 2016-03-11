Find God and Drugz with the Latest Norm-Buster “I Am Three” from Peach

Are you also fed up with the music industry’s dusty old norms and rhetoric? Do you too try to be the change, you want to see in the world? Why, there’s no reason that you and our old avant-gardist buddy Peach shouldn’t be besties. Peach a.k.a. 27-year-old Dane, Peter Skibsted, a.k.a. Musical Champion of Change and Chaos, has been hard at work the last few months chipping away at the monolith that is the modern music industry, wielding only his own crooney brand of avant-garde pop.

And now he’s back with more ironic, post-modernist peachyness in this new track, “I Am Three”. Adequately describing most of my weekends (if by “God and drugs” he means watching House of Cards until I puke), Peach will lazily cycle you up and down his hilly, reverbed soundscape full of lyrics like “We don’t need love // now that we’ve got // God and drugs”. In turn, Peach’s somber vocals frame this lowest of lo-fi videos which will either show you the meaning of life or give you a seizure. Enjoy.

Don’t miss Peach live tonight at Ideal Bar Vega in Copenhagen, as he opens for Virgin Suicide.

Also, feel free to delve deeper into the phenomenon that is Peach here.