Firsties and Faves: DJ Milktray

This week DJ Milktray released a new EP on Astral Black—you may have already heard “Hotel” and “Lil Bit,” two sticky R’n’G remixes we wrote about warmly here. Now you can own them on vinyl.

His All Because The Lady Loves EP also contains “L’Hommes ’94” and “Genie Riddim”, two new tracks illustrating Milktray’s deft hand at turning weightless melodies into tunes fit for the rowdiest dancefloor. The man doesn’t need R&B vocal samples to deliver the warm, frothy, pasteurized goods.

Stream the EP below, and while you’re at it check out Milktray’s responses to our Firsties and Faves Q&A below. Buy the EP here, and don’t miss Milktray supporting the legendary Skepta at Glasgow Art School tomorrow night.

First grime you ever heard?

Lethal B – “Pow” was one of the first. I remember I requested that shit on Zane Lowes show and was dead chuffed, was on the phone to Zane Lowe live and all that, felt famous.

First time you ever got in trouble?

Probably like school for being cheeky early on. First big trouble was when my mum went to watch a DVD and found Rizzla, weed, tobacco, etc in it when I was a lot younger.

First crush on a celebrity or fictional character?

Fearne Cotton!

First explicit music you ever hid from your parents?

Eminem – “Real Slim Shady.”

First time you embarrassed yourself in front of a lot of people?

I’ve done a lot of embarrassing things, but the first was probably calling a teacher in school mum or dad.

First job?

I worked in McDonalds for one day then ran away so that doesn’t really count. My first proper job was Painter Decorator.

Favorite “non-musical” sound?

I don’t know, like peaceful rivers or something.

Favorite word?

Rad.

Favorite rumor you’ve ever heard about yourself?

That I’m female.

Favorite luxury buy?

Cheese or trainers.