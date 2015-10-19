The Epitome of Real Sadness is Singing Fetty Wap’s “679” at the Funeral of Your Goldfish

Is there anything more depressing than the sight of a single goldfish, limp and unbreathing, being flushed down the toilet? It’s a sad conclusion to a life, is the end of a goldfish. There’s no wooden box buried at the bottom of the garden with flowers planted on top, no cremation with tea and cake to wash down the passing of a loved one, no poetic last words. A goldfish exits life much like a well-formed poop – swirling around the bowl for a few seconds until it’s gone, out of sight, and out of mind. Lost in the underworld.

I guess because goldfish mean so much to so many, yet often don’t get the send-off they deserve, it is fitting that the latest slice of red-hot content to bestow the mouths with which we feed upon the Internet involves a goldfish, a funeral, and Fetty Wap.

Videos by VICE

The title of the video reads: “My little sister had a funeral for her Goldfish Nemo. Their favorite song was 679 by Fetty Wap” and it was posted on Twitter four days ago by the brother, during which time it has gathered over 38,000 retweets. Clearly, the human race relates to this harrowing scene. Other than a polite notice to turn your speakers down – lest your ears be infiltrated with the traumatic screaming, crying, and sobbing of a young woman who has lost her favourite animal and is trying to sing Fetty Wap’s “679” because that is the song they chose for this tragic procession. I don’t think there’s much more we can say really. Watch below.