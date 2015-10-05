Can You Spot the Fifth Member on the Cover of This Classic KISS LP?

Take a long, hard, deep look at this KISS LP, currently up for sale on eBay. Including the original members of Peter, Gene, Ace, and Paul, do you see five members in total? If so, then you’ve probably dove deep into the dark web and may be aware of something called reflectoporn, which is exactly like it sounds. Shout out to the cellophane cover on this original pressing for making it happen. Bidding ends on Saturday, October 10 so get on it. And if you’re curious, the seller was nice enough to include the back cover too.