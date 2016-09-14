Five Years of Noisey: Here’s What We Have Coming

You’ve likely noticed that we have a flashy new website here at Noisey (RIP comments​). We’re celebrating our fifth birthday and thought we’d treat ourselves to a makeover. It looks great on us, you say? Thanks!

After five years of writing big ol’ features, producing shows, and making videos that we’re all sorts of proud of, we’re rolling out a whole load of new stuff over the next few weeks. Here’s what to look out for:

Videos by VICE

Over the fall, we’ll be adding three new shows to Noisey. Q&As with KTB, hosted by our own Kim Taylor-Bennett, will feature in-depth interviews with artists like Tegan and Sara and Shirley Manson, diving into their lives and careers. Noisey Shreds, hosted by Kim Kelly, will take the model of our Noisey Raps show and bring it into the world of metal, featuring legends like Slayer and heavy hitters like Kvertertak.

We’re renewing our most successful shows, too. Noisey Raps will return with new episodes featuring Meek Mill and Playboi Carti, among others; Noisey Meets comes back with artists like Anderson .Paak and Fred Durst; and new episodes of Guitar Moves will include features on Keith Richards, KISS’s Ace Frehley, and one of the last interviews with the late, great Lemmy Kilmister of Motorhead.

While all this rolls out, this site that you’re on right now has interviews with Dolly Parton​, a profile of Ty Dolla $ign ahead of his awaited new record​, and a look into Toronto’s new hardcore scene.​Keep an eye on us; we’ve got more to come.

Even though you can’t comment on our articles to tell us how great we are anymore, we’re still unspeakably grateful for your support of Noisey over the last five years. We’re going to step it up for the next five now

​We love you, almost as much as we love music.

​Love,

-Noisey

