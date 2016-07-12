Holy Shit, Have You Heard These New FKA twigs Tracks?

So, it turns out the gods are good and we are not worthy, etc etc etc, because FKA twigs dropped three new songs at Lastochka festival in Russia on Friday night. Performed as part of a new run of stage shows, the songs are her first new material since February’s smooth jam “Good To Love”, and are exactly as magical/mildly terrifying as you would expect. “If youth is wasted on the young,” she whispers over a glitchy trap beat at one point, “then let me waste yours too.”

The shows, titled Radiant Me², combine visual media, choreography and (some) new music, and run for six further dates across the globe over July. Twigs teased the project through a cryptic photo posted to Twitter the day of the show, and further details remain scarce, although Oneohtrix Point Never has confirmed his involvement. The videos are fan filmed and predictably shitty, but you can watch them below and marvel at the unveiling of twigs new radiant, platinum blonde hair-do and some hella impressive dance-moves.