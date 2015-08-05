Flesh World Makes Graveyards Cool as Hell in “Just To Tear Me Down”

By now you should know that Flesh World fucking rules. Their new record The Wild Animals In My Life is a hazy journey between shoegaze and post-punk, to a spot wherein only their music fits. The San Francisco based band released a video for their song “Just To Tear Me Down.” The video covers all the bases you’d want in a video for one of their songs, like hanging out in a graveyard while playing fuzzed up rock. Listening to a Flesh World song makes you want to see strange colors and different shades of life, so it’s only right to be blasted with a series of distorted instances of the band playing.

Watch the video below, and check out their upcoming tour dates including this Thursday at Baby’s All Right:

July 30: Baby’s All Right – New York, NY

July 31: PhilaMoca – Philadelphia, PA*

August 1: Music Hall of Williamsburg – Brooklyn, NY #

August 1: The Acheron – Brooklyn, NY

August 2: Windup Space – Baltimore, MD

August 3: Strange Matter – Richmond, VA

August 4: Black Cat – Washington D.C.

* – w/ Radioactivity

# – w/ Total Control, Lust For Youth, Sannhet

Sept 4: Brighton @ Hope & Ruin

Sept 5: London @ DIY space for London

Sept 6: Manchester @ Gullivers

Sept 7: Glasgow @ The Flying Duck

Sept 8: Nottingham @ The Chameleon

Sept 9: Sheffield @ Lughole

Sept 10: Norwich @ Rumsey Wells

Sept 11: Leeds @ Temple of Boom

Sept 12: London @ New River Studios