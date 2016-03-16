Flex on Your Ex in Style to Pop Crooner Bebe Rexha and Nicki Minaj’s “No Broken Hearts”

Bebe Rexha has guested on hits by David Guetta and G-Eazy and written for the likes of Rihanna and Tinashe, but today the lead single from her forthcoming debut album has come crashing down on us. “No Broken Hearts” coasts on party platitudes and idyllic tropical grooves provided by Iggy Azalea collaborators the Invisible Men before bursting into a ginormous, irresistibly good spirited chorus about overcoming heartbreak. If that wasn’t enough, Nicki Minaj pops up near the end for a blast of vibrant, whip-smart trash talk. (“They don’t want beef, we proved it / Niggas better keep it on wax, no Q-tip.”) “No Broken Hearts” is ace flex-on-your-ex music, and it’s best we get used to hearing it everywhere now because Bebe’s radio takeover is imminent. Stream the single below.

