Flo Morrissey’s “If You Can’t Love This All Goes Away” Gets an Epic Reboot

Feeling fragile? A little heart-bruised? Maybe stay away from this Flo Morrissey track then. Actually, beautifully morose music is supposed to make you feel better, right?

In its earliest incarnation this song was delivered by Brit singer Flo Morrissey backed by nothing but a piano—her voice at once spectral and packing a resonant melodic punch. That was back in 2012, when she was still a teen. Even now, at 20, this is something of a flagship tune and it’s had a significant reboot in the version we’re premiering above. It starts off sparse as ever, but the strings build subtly to a swoonsome crescendo, the piano and percussion creating a pillowy bed for her voice which is as mesmeric as shards of light refracted in a disco ball.

Videos by VICE

Think Lana sans the drama or Florence minus the histrionics. Lovely.

Her debut album Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful is out now via Glassnote, 2015. Buy “If You Can’t Love This All Goes Away” here