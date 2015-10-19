VICE
Photos of Students Hanging Out on the Balconies of their Dorm Rooms

Florin’s favourite photograph

This article originally appeared on VICE Romania

Florin Țepârdea works in IT, but he also has a passion for photography. His first project, My Rear Window (titled after Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film) illustrates Romanian student life seen from the window of a room in Bucharest’s university campus. I got in touch with him to find out how he started photographing his neighbours and what they think about this.

VICE: How did the project start?
Florin: My girlfriend is a Med student and I spend my weekends in her room, on campus. One day I was on her balcony, photographing whatever caught my eye, when I noticed a girl in the across from me. She was dusting a blanket. And I thought: “What if I start documenting the students’ life?” All photos were taken from the same balcony, the one in my girlfriend’s dorm room.

You showed me your favourite photograph [the one at the beginning of the article]. Tell me why you like it so much.
I like the contrast between their poses. He is standing, stretching, looking out; meanwhile she is all curled up in a corner, reading. I always look for them when I walk around campus, I check out the benches, the bars. They’re stuck in my mind.

Do the people who appear in your photos know they have been photographed?
I posted the album on one of the students’ groups on Facebook. I am guessing they have seen it. People were talking around uni in the first days after I posted them.

Did anyone complain about you invading their intimacy?
Nobody complained, even though I was a little worried about this. I thought a lot about it, at the beginning. Then I concluded that none of the photos puts them in a bad light. They are decent, nice photos.

What was your girlfriend doing while you were taking photos at her window?
She was studying for exams.

