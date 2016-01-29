Listen to a Silky New Flume Track featuring Vince Staples and Kučka

Today on Beats 1, Zane Lowe kindly graced us with a very excellent “World Record” for the day, “Smoke & Retribution” by Flume, featuring Vince Staples and Kučka. The track excels in its ability to seamlessly weave together the sort of dance music Flume is known to be good at, with a pair of fitting and on point verses by Vince, and very smooth vocals by the singer Kučka. Zane Lowe has been killing it lately with these tracks that blend together electronic, dancey music with hip-hop like last week’s Destructo track, so hopefully the trend continues.