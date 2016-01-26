Watch “FUCKKKYOUUU,” the New Flying Lotus Scored Short Film

Flying Lotus has never been one to back down from a challenge musically, spreading his talents to cover every musical landscape. Today, he dropped the new short film “FUCKKKYOUUU” directed by Eddie Alcazar and scored by Flylo himself., and is an official selection for Sundance’s Next Festival. The short film is the strangest but most fitting exploration for something with a Flying Lotus score, featuring chunks of gore, nudity, and all the craziness you’d want. Hopefully Flylo gets on the next Lars von Trier joint, too.