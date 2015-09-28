Flying Lotus, Thundercat, and Shabazz Palaces Just Dropped a Single with George Clinton

I… uh… so, listen… this week’s edition of the Adult Swim Singles project was previously billed as a Flying Lotus track. What they sneakily neglected to tell us is that it was not just a Flying Lotus track but rather a song from WOKE, the union of Flylo, Thundercat, and Shabazz Palaces. The new song, “The Lavishments of Lights Looking,” finds the jazz-rap cabal piloting a cosmic flight of funk frenzy aided by none other than funkateer general emeritus George Clinton. Imagine a sunnier cousin to the apocalyptic gloom of Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly album opener “Wesley’s Theory,” which featured many of the same players and a similarly Parliamentian stomp. Imagine a whole album where this came from. Imagine it solving world hunger and ending jealousy and war. Imagine a million hearts exploding into candy and confetti. MY GOD, IT’S FULL OF STARS. Stream “The Lavishments of Lights Looking” below.

Craig can’t even handle what just happened. Follow him on Twitter.