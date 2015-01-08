Food Tattoos Are Forever

Last autumn, I started a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for a new book, Dinner with Igor, where I collected photos of my friends (many of whom happen to be porn stars, actors and musicians) eating. The campaign was a big success and I ended up raising way more than I expected. I decided to use the extra money on a second food-related project: Food Tattoos. I’ve been photographing friends’ (and strangers’) food tattoos for years, and they’re all delicious, weird and sometimes terrible.

Today, I’m throwing a release party for Dinner with Igor in Brooklyn. I’m also going to drop Food Tattoos at the party, so I wanted to give you guys a sneak peek at some of the food tat photos before then.

The release party is on the 8th of January at the Woods in Williamsburg. Two tattoo artists, Chris Johnson of Venus Body Arts and Rukus of Black Square Tattoo, will be giving $40 food tattoos from 10PM until 1AM. If you get a good one, you might end up in the next zine.

Buy both books here.