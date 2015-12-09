Fool’s Gold’s Luke Top Premieres His First Solo Single: “On the Shore”

Luke Top shot by Stephen Paul

Man, this song makes us feel so freakin’ chill. Picture beads of condensation dappling that pina colada glass as you squint into the sunset. Luke Top is best known as the frontman for tropi-pop outfit Fool’s Gold, but we’re excited to announce he’s breaking out on his own and releasing a debut solo album—Suspect Highs—out on March 4. Of course there are sonic cadences reminiscent of FG, but this is sung entirely in English (as opposed to a blend of English and Hebrew). The horns are lush background accents alongside sighing female backing harmonies, and oh, isn’t that a lovely bongo?

“‘On the Shore’ was the first song I wrote that led me on the path to creating my own album,” explains Top. “Lyrically it talks about breaking away from that mental state where fear and complacency start to feed into each other to create a corrosive worldview. The groove you hear was lifted from Ethiopian pop music, but the track doesn’t have an overt ‘World Music’ sound. I don’t know if its the drum machine bongos or the brassy synths but to me it sounds like a song that could be played at the end credits of a lost John Hughes buddy movie, set in a fictional version of Venice Beach.”

Can this film be our reality please?

“On the Shore” is out digitally on December 11 with a b-side remix of same song and Top is giving 50 percent of the proceeds from its sale to the French Red Cross. Get it here.

You can also watch the video for this song, and lay back and dream of summer, below.