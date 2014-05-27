‘FORM 696: THE POLICE VS GRIME MUSIC’ TRAILER

Noisey presents a new documentary about London’s grime scene and its relationship with the police, hosted by JME and featuring Meridian Dan, Jammer and Big Narstie.

In February, Just Jam’s event at The Barbican was cancelled at the last minute.

Videos by VICE

It was an event that seemed to be yet another victim of the London authorities now notorious risk assessment procedure, Form 696.

Told through the eyes of Jamie Adenuga—grime outfit Boy Better Know’s tee-total, vegan frontman who was booked to perform at the Barbican—Noisey investigates what the reasons behind the sudden cancellation were. He speaks to lawyers, journalists and fellow artists like Jammer, Meridian Dan and Big Narstie to find out whether the prohibiting of grime music events by London police is a cause for concern, rather than a solution to crime in the capital.

You can watch Form 696: The Police vs Grime Music on Noisey from this Thursday.

Follow the contributors on Twitter: @JMEBBK @jammerbbk @meridian_dan @djlogansama @bignarstie