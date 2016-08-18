Frank Ocean, Previously a Known Maker of Music, Is Now Street Racing Tyler, The Creator

Hey guys, remember the other week? Me neither! As an internet-addled pseudo-millenial, my mid-term memory is about as good as one of the cats I see on Facebook that thinks it’s a dog because it was raised by one.

Where was I? Yes! Frank Ocean, a man so adept at convincing people he’s about to drop an album that he recently managed to convince this country’s paper of record of an impending release, has still not dropped a record. No matter how many passive-aggressive tweets he gets from people with 32 followers and an egg avatar saying, “You know, I used to be a fan, but Frank Ocean is really taking advantage of me now. I don’t even care if he releases it,” he’s still standing his ground. He’s impervious to your now-far-too-late disappointment.

How impervious is he? Impervious enough to go street racing with Tyler, the Creator instead of fastidiously tweaking Boys Don’t Cry like we keep insisting he should. The 10-second Snapchat below, shot by A$AP Rocky, shows Frank coyly agreeing to race Tyler out of a stop light. “Let’s do it,” he says, barely blinking. And then, in a car so powerful that it can only be fuelled by a mix of suspense and disappointment, he eases away from Tyler’s car and into the balmy night. Where to? Only Frank can know the answer.

frank ocean street racing tyler and rocky tonight in LA pic.twitter.com/JFo6VZVhDy — タイラー (@tylorschofieId) August 18, 2016

According to Complex, we may not be an awful lot closer to the album’s release, either. Channel Orange producer Malay took to Reddit the other day and answered a fan’s question on the album’s whereabout by saying: “To be fair tho, art cannot be rushed. It’s about making sure the perfect aesthetic for the situation has been reached, to do that, takes constant tweaking, trial, and error. That goes for any creative [situation].”

Hang in there, folks. And in the mean time, maybe you can listen to one of the thousands of other albums released this year. Just a thought.

Alex Robert Ross doesn’t cry. Follow him on Twitter.