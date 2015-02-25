VICE
We Got Designers to Make a Sausage Dog Some Outfits and Took Him to London Fashion Week

Jacket by Ethologie

PHOTOGRAPHY: CARL WILSON
STYLING: THOMAS RAMSHAW

Model: Frankie the Frankfurter

Lulu Liu collar and jacket

Frankie at the Christian Cowan-Sanluis show (human models styled separately)

Frankie at the Swatch Pooch Parlour; watches by Swatch

G.F Hawthorne jumper

Vielma jumper (with designer Gabriel Vielma)

