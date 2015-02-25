We Got Designers to Make a Sausage Dog Some Outfits and Took Him to London Fashion Week Af Carl Wilson februar 25, 2015, 2:00am Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Jacket by Ethologie PHOTOGRAPHY: CARL WILSON STYLING: THOMAS RAMSHAW Model: Frankie the Frankfurter Videos by VICE Lulu Liu collar and jacket Frankie at the Christian Cowan-Sanluis show (human models styled separately) Frankie at the Swatch Pooch Parlour; watches by Swatch G.F Hawthorne jumper Vielma jumper (with designer Gabriel Vielma) Tagget:AW15, Carl Wilson, Christian Cowan-Sanluis, designer dog clothes, dog at fashion week, Ethologie, Fashion, Frankie the frankfurter, G.F Hawthorne, LFW, London Fashion Week, Lulu Liu, Swatch Pooch parlour, Thomas Ramshaw, Vice Blog, Vielma Del X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard Merefra VICE HAITI – GHOSTS OF CITE’ DE SOLEIL 01.01.70 Af viceuk VBS – SHOT BY KERN / EPICLY LATER’D 01.01.70 Af VICE Redactie MACAU – MY LITTLE DEAD DICK 01.01.70 Af VICE Redactie INDIANAPOLIS – AMERICANA 01.01.70 Af VICE Redactie