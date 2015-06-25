Listen to this “Freak of the Week” Remix Featuring Jeremih, Beenie Man, and Popcaan

In order to really make the “song of the summer,” a good strategy is to bring on a bunch of other people who have also been on tracks that can be considered “the song of the summer.” It’s like building a Voltron made of cool and fun summer tracks. If you stack enough sweet musicians together, you’re going to get a really sweet track out of it. Like this remix of Krept & Konan’s “Freak of the Week” featuring Jeremih, Beenie Man, and Popcaan. Complex premiered it earlier, and the song rules. Krept & Konan already made the original a sweet ass song with Jeremih, but adding on Popcaan who was on “Good Times” and king of dancehall Beenie Man, you’ve got a real killer.