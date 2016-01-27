Freddie Gibbs Borrows Kanye and Kendrick’s Madlib Beat for “Cocaine Parties in L.A.”

Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar’s “No More Parties in LA” damn near broke the internet when it was released earlier this month, but today another Los Angeles-based rapper manhandles the Madlib production as Freddie Gibbs releases “Cocaine Parties in L.A.” Gibbs and Madlib previously collaborated on 2014’s excellent Piñata, so the pairing is perfectly natural, and what’s more, the Indiana native’s darkly funny storytelling here takes a different avenue from the light-hearted sex and smack talk of Ye and Kenny’s original to dazzling effect. Stream “Cocaine Parties in L.A.” below and check out our recent conversation with Gangsta Gibbs right here.