Freddie Gibbs Reportedly Arrested in France for Rape Charges

Indiana Freddie Gibbs was reportedly arrested this past Thursday in France over alleged rape charges. The report comes from French news source La Depeche du Midi, who wrote he was “wanted in connection with a European arrest warrant issued by Austria for a rape allegedly committed in 2015.” Gibbs was reportedly arrested right before he was scheduled to perform a show in Toulouse, France.

The rapper took to Twitter recently to mention he cancelled a forthcoming show in Vienna, Austria:

Apologies to my fans in Vienna, Austria. Had some transportation issues. Will be back soon. — Freddie Gibbs (@FreddieGibbs) May 26, 2016

In a statement made to Allhiphop, the rapper’s lawyer Scott Leemon said the following “Freddie Gibbs adamantly denies the allegations that have been levied against [him] by Austrian authorities. It makes you wonder why it took almost a year for Austrian officials to bring these charges. Freddie will be fighting the extradition request as these are nothing more than trumped up charges.”

Gibbs is currently under custody in France, and according to La Depeche du Midi, yesterday “he was presented to the public prosecutor and imprisoned pending his extradition to Austria.”