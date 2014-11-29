Friday Night in London’s Shittiest Tourist Trap

​On Friday nights, people around the world leave their offices to fill their innards with fried chicken and shitty booze to put the pain of the workweek behind. This makes for ​some gross yet beautiful moments, so we’ve decided to send photographers to the planet’s finest (or shittiest, depending on your point of view) cities and towns to capture Friday night as it unfolds.

For our second instalment, Theo Cottle, one of our favourite photographers, went to Leicester Square—London’s prime destination for fans of cheap souvenirs and overpriced steak restaurants. He had a great time pointing his camera at strangers.