Istanbul’s Kurdish Riots

As the battle between Kurds and Islamic State militants rages on in the Syrian border town of Kobane, Kurds in neighboring Turkey are becoming increasingly angry at the Turkish government’s failure to intervene. And so protestors have taken to the streets in cities such as Ankara and Istanbul to show their support for both the Kurds fighting in Kobane and the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), a resistance group in Turkey classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States, and several other Western nations.

VICE News traveled to Istanbul, where a memorial march for two fighters who died in Kobane devolved into a night of chaos. Amid clouds of police teargas, we spoke to members of a PKK youth wing as they threw Molotov cocktails and shouted support for Kurds in Turkey and Kobane.