Förtress’ New Song “Bitch Demon” is a Neon-Splattered, Satanic Orgy

Hailing from Copenhagen’s own “Shit Island” of Amager, Förtress have never really given a fuck. This is full-throttle, head-banging, balls-out rock with a few tempo and genre changes thrown in – which the band describes as “breaking down the wall to a lame disco/funk party”. Now, throw all that into a mosh pit with Kiss and Slipknot, slather it in bucket loads of the stuff inside glow sticks and set it to a video that resembles a vicious peyote trip in the Sistine Chapel. Result? The heinous glory that is their new video, “Bitch Demon”.

Okay, so it’s basically a heavy rock song—but it’s spiced up with some floating choir guy heads and sudden funk. It’s fun in that simple metal kind of way—like smashing a beer can against your forehead is fun, or farting inches from your friend’s face is fun. You know why Förtress chose this song as the first track on their upcoming album, Ambrosia? Because “the first guitar solo comes after 21 seconds”.

See? Fun.

Catch Förtress at Stengade on the 26th of March, or somewhere else on their tour – you can see the rest of the dates here.