Fuck Yeah, Summertime! The Song That Makes my Heart Ache

As you’ve probably heard by now, Summer – the season that falls between Spring and Autumn, not The OC character – is the best thing in existence.

Unlike its seasonal counterparts, summertime has the ability to make everything great. Spill pasta juice on your shirt? Big deal, take it off – it’s Summer! Landlord asking you to pay the bills? Buy a tent – it’s Summer! Worried that all the unprotected sex you’ve been having probably means you have an STI? CHILL OUT BRO – it’s Summer!

Whatever – you get it.

I love it.

You love it.

We all love it.

It’s fucking Summer!

A lot of artists have tried to capture the feeling of Summer. “Summer of 69”, “Summertime”, “All Summer Long”, “Summer Cum”, “Summer Holiday”, “Summer”, “Summer Knights”, “Long Hot Summer”, “Shorty Gotta Fat Ass”; all great songs about Summer. But none of them encapsulate the essence of the season as well as Three Beat Slide.

Their video – titled “Summertime is Great” – really hit home.

P.S hold out till 2:20 to witness the special FX.

