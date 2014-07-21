Fun Facts About Music That We Forgot About

Da Hip Hop Witch – which stars Ja Rule, Mobb Deep, Vanilla Ice and a bunch of others alongside Eminem – is kinda like the Blair Witch project but featuring worse acting and rappers.
The Simpsons finally put the nail in the coffin when they released a co-branded episode with Lego back in May. But, like everything that has happened in my life, we can always remember the past: when things were good, everything felt exciting, and no one shouted abuse at you for terrible work. It’s common knowledge that Michael Jackson wrote “Do The Bartman” but did you also know that Jazzy Jeff and The Fresh Prince penned a song for The Simpson’s called “Deep, Deep Trouble”?
50 Cent’s Nickname in Queens is Boo Boo
Back before 50 Cent was making a fortune from different coloured water and failing at baseball, he was called Boo Boo. How do we know? Because the track “Curtis 187” – which is about his early life – features the following lyrics:
“In four-fifth they call me Boo Boo, the accident baby”
“Fuck with me, y’all niggas know Boo Boo get busy”
Fiddy changed his name to a currency as a “metaphor for change”. The name was derived from Kelvin Martin, a 1980s Brooklyn robber known as “50 Cent”. 50 chose the name “because it says everything I want it to say. I’m the same kind of person 50 Cent was. I provide for myself by any means”
Action Bronson Can Do Cartwheels
Tom Waits Beatboxed in the Background of An Atmosphere Track
Tom Waits also has a song with Kool Keith. But let’s be honest nothing will ever beat his appearance on Australian television; Tom turned up after seemingly spending a fortnight awake, chain-smoking more cigarettes than a long-haul lorry driver, and decided to ash all over the presenter.
A Reality Show Exists Where White Nerdy Teenagers Were Basically Chained to Wu-Tang’s Ol’ Dirty Bastard For a Week
If you’ve seen Zombieland then you should know who Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick are; they produced the whole thing. But before they were making movies with the guy that looks like the guy from Superbad, they were trying to make it in the reality TV world – by producing TV shows that involved contestants chained to celebrities for week-long periods. The original pitch for the show involved handcuffing someone to Mike Tyson but was deemed too controversial – so they shot a new one with Wu Tang Clan’s ODB instead. They picked the whitest guy from Queens and sent him to sleep in Ol Dirty Bastard’s bedroom. The flipside was that Ol Dirty Bastard would visit the white dude in Queens – he ended up going bowling with the contestant’s family.
Sadly, the show never aired because Ol’ Dirty Bastard was taken from us too soon.
Tupac is Actually Alive and He Used to be the Goalkeeper for the Ivory Coast
Conspiracy theorist alert!
Asher Roth Used to Babysit Justin Bieber
Well, sort of. Like Kimya Dawson – who “babysat” Moldy Peaches member Adam Green by way of chaperoning him into shows – Asher Roth took Bieber under his wing. Speaking to XXL Magazine he said “When I was in Atlanta—I had moved to Atlanta—Bieber moves down the street from me, and he was 12, 13 at the time,”“He used to just come over and hang out. We used to play Rock Band and chill. I have Bieber rapping on the ‘CANNON!!!’ [from the 2008 mixtape The Greenhouse Effect].”
In other family related news: remember that Liam Gallagher’s daughter and Pete Doherty’s son are half-siblings and the day they form a band the NME will implode.
Die Antwoord Have a Kid Together Called Sixteen
Bowling For Soup’s “1985” is a Cover
Back in the days when the Extreme Sports channel on Sky showed skate videos instead of bull-fighting, there was a band called SR-71. I know this because, maybe the station didn’t have enough skate videos to go round, and they played a music video by the band almost daily. That – or it was a piece of branded content way ahead of time. Anyway SR-71 awrote the original “1985”, it sounds exactly the same as Bowling For Soup’s version, but the latter get all the credit. This also goes for Toploader’s “Dancing in the Moonlight” (a song from the 70s), The Beatles “Twist and Shout”, and Madonna’s “Ray of Light” (which is based on a song called “Sepheryn”, written by Curtiss Maldoon in the 70s, who only found out Madonna covered it decades later).
Riff Raff is the best music-related thing on Vine
That, and the million Vines Chief Keef has recorded of him squirting people with water pistols.
