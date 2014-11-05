Jouko Lehtola Took Honest Portraits of Young Finnish People

Untitled,1995, from the series ‘Young Heroes’

Our favourite Finnish photographer, Jouko Lehtola, passed away in 2010. His photos were some of the most honest portrayals of Finnish youth we’ve ever seen.

​

​Before he passed away, Jouko had said: “I know that I’m not going to have kids, that my works are my children. My exhibitions and my images. They will live after I’m gone. In their own silent way they will tell what was relevant in me. How I saw and how I felt.” ​

​​

​Untitled (Under the Tree), 1996, from the series Young Heroes

Now, ​​The Jouko Lehtola Foundation is organising an exhibition titledJönssi at the ​Lasipalasti Gallery in Helsinki. Jönssiopened last night and its aim is to raise funds and offer grants to young documentary photographers so that Lehtola’s spirit can live on through the work of others. Hundreds of prints will be available for sale at the exhibition, printed by Lehtola himself.

Jönssiruns until the 16th of November at the Lasipalasti Gallery in Helsinki, Finland. See more of Jouko’s photos​here.



Untitled (Urban Youth),1998-1999, from the series‘Young Heroes’



​



​Untitled (Buddies), 1996, from the series ‘Young Heroes ‘

​



Untitled (Nivala), 1996, from the series ‘Young Heroes’

​

​