Future and The Weeknd Dropped Their Long Awaited Video for “Low Life”

Future and The Weeknd make a pretty good duo. A few weeks ago, both appeared on Saturday Night Live to show how awesome “Low Life” sounds live. Last Night, the two dropped their new video for the single, which weaves in an out of different abandoned scenes. The two mainly stick to a derelict warehouse, delivering their parts of the song while a parade of girls phase in and out of the scene. From there, they show more abandoned buildings outside, eventually coming to their Mad Max looking armored car. It’s an interesting video, hopefully not the last collaboration we’ll see from the pair.