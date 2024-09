Whether you’re just a casual hip-hop fan or a full-fledged member of #FutureHive, you’re probably counting down to the release of Dirty Sprite 2 (which happens tonight). Until then, listen to the new collab between Future and Drake that just surfaced online. The song’s called “Where Ya At,” and Drake teased it last week. Is it a banger? Is it a slapper? It’s Future and Drake, so could it be both? Stream it below. We’re not sure if we’re ready for #DS2.