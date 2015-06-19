Respect Your Grandparents in Future Islands’ New Video for “A Song for Our Grandfathers”

Your grandparents love you a lot more than you can begin to understand. Whenever you have the time, you should really sit down with them, and just talk about what it was like for them back when they were your age. At this point in your life, you’re hopefully old enough that you’re not shitty and bored about when they talk about being on the farm or moving for the first time. If you sit down and ask what their first kiss was like, how they met your grandma, how much of a dork your parents were in elementary school anything, you’ll probably learn a lot more about your family as a whole. Which is why the new Future Islands video for “A Song for Our Grandfathers” is the embodiment of spending amazing time with them. It comes off of the Maryland synth-pop band’s 2014 record Singles, and the meaning and impact behind the track gives it real purpose to be turned into a video a year later. The song feels like the eternal lazy Saturday afternoon with your extended family. Just being in the backyard and having everyone be really happy, the most pressing issue you might have to worry is not having a tablecloth.