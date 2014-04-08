Holy Shit, Future Just Dropped a Song with Kanye

Uh, well, damn. Future and Kanye West have united to give us, the undeserving citizens of the internet, a heartfelt anthem about the women in their lives. It is called “I Won,” and it is about how great their girlfriends are, among other things. “I Won” is produced by Metro Boomin, and between this and his beat for Young Thug’s “The Blanguage,” dude just found his demand skyrocketing. Shouts out to Ciara, shouts out to Kim, shouts out to the possibility of true love reaching each and every one of our lonely souls. 2014 is about monogamy, and with every song like “I Won” that hits our ears the concept of boo-ed up and bae-ed out sounds more and more appealing.

@drewmillard