We hosted a Future concert with Bacardi on Friday night in Los Angeles……….in Houdini’s mansion. Yeah. That’s right. Future played a bunch of songs in a magician’s estate. It doesn’t get any more magical than that! Ha. Anyway, you probably weren’t there (it’s OK, most of us couldn’t make it either), so because long ago Future Hendrix descended down from heaven to bless us with his creativity, he’s made us a playlist of all of his favorite current music. Obviously, most of it is Future.