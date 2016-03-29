Kendrick Lamar, LCD Soundsystem, and Tame Impala Will Headline FYF Fest 2016



Photo by Jennica Abrams

FYF Fest organizers Goldenvoice have revealed the LA festival’s 2016 lineup, announcing a robust two-day slate of acts anchored by headliners Kendrick Lamar, Tame Impala, LCD Soundsystem, and Grace Jones. The event runs Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28, returning for a third year at Downtown’s Exposition Park.

Other acts playing include Air, who will play their first US date in five years, and Saves the Day, who will be performing an exclusive set of their 2001 album Stay Where You Are. Ahohni is slated to give her first LA performance of Hopelessness, joining the likes of Blood Orange, Wolf Parade, Vince Staples, Young Thug, Charles Bradley, Grimes, Rae Sremmurd, Beach House, Kelela, Julia Holter, and many more for the festival’s 13th year.

Tickets to this year’s event will run $125 for a single-day pass, $199 for a weekend pass, and $339 for a VIP weekend pass. Visit FYFFest.com for more info.

Check out the full FYF Fest 2016 lineup below:

