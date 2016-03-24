VICE
George Clinton, Funkadelic, Kendrick Lamar, and Ice Cube Bring the Cyber-Funk in Their “Ain’t That Funkin Hard On You? (Remix)” Video

When we interviewed George Clinton last fall, he discussed a remix he’d done for his Kendrick Lamar collaboration “Ain’t That Funkin’ Hard on You?” featuring Ice Cube. A month ago, that remix appeared. Today, George Clinton and Funkadelic dropped the video for the track,which is a strange, futuristic cyber-funk never-ending party that sails through UFOs, high-tech super cities, and George Clinton in some pretty ridiculous outfits. It’s the ridiculousness and goofy kind of thing you’d want from the song.

