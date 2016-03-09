George Martin, the “Fifth Beatle,” Has Died at Age 90



George Martin and the Beatles. Rex Features

Sir George Martin, the legendary producer who worked on much of the Beatles’ recorded catalog and was dubbed the “fifth Beatle” has died at the age of 90. The cause of death has not yet been released.

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr reported the news on Twitter. “God bless George Martin,” he wrote on Tuesday night. “Peace and love to Judy and his family, love Ringo and Barbara. George will be missed.”

In 1962 Martin signed the Beatles (then minus Ringo) and went onto to produce and arrange many of their hits such as “A Day in the Life,” and “Yesterday.” He became one of the greatest producers in the history of popular music and scored dozens of number-one hits in the UK and the US.

Martin was inducted into the American Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999 for his outstanding contribution to music.

