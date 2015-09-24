Listen to Germany Germany’s Future Pop Gem “If I Stay” Featuring Kotomi

Nine albums in five years?! Are you kidding me? Way to make a kid feel unproductive, but I guess the upside is that Canadian artist Drew Harris who goes by name of Germany Germany, has delivered nine albums for us to enjoy and he’s about to release another one. Willow is set drop on 11.20 and “If I Stay”—premiering above—is one of the album’s flagship tunes.

A collaboration with LA singer Kotomi, “If I Stay” is a synth-pop delight, not unlike London’s one man analogue synth nerd NZCA/LINES or even Kavinsky. It’s also not the first time he’s worked with her. Clearly it’s union that works, because this is press-repeat perfect.