PREMIERE: “Get Dark” with The Zolas In Their Infectious New Dance-Pop Track

Sometimes you end up in a corner booth at a Denny’s at 2 in the afternoon eating your “breakfast” as you headthrobbingly laugh about the night before, and The Zolas new “Get Dark” is an homage to that moment. The four piece pop band from Vancouver are upbeat and undoubtedly having lighthearted fun with their music, and the song is layered in sugary harmonic vocals and melodies for you and your friends to get dark (or drunk) to.

What does “getting dark” mean? Zach from The Zolas tells us it’s “a state of disconnection that happens a week in where the only real attachment you feel is to the people in the van with you because they’re the only people that understand your life right now and they might actually be all you need.” Listen to the “Get Dark” from their forthcoming album Swooner below.

Be sure to check the band out on tour for the following dates below. Canadian leg soon to be announced:



February 9: Berlin, Germany @ Musik & Frieden

February 10: Frankfurt, Germany @ Nachtleben

February 11: Hamburg, Germany @ Nochtspeicher

February 12: Wuppertal, Germany @ Hutmacher

February 13: Lucerne, Switzerland @ Sedel

February 16: Hildesheim, Germany @ Wohnzimmer

February 17 – K öln, Germany @ Stereo Wonderland

February 19: Freiburg, Germany @ Swamp

February 20: Rees-Haldern, Germany @ Haldern Pop Bar

March 15 – March 20: Austin, TX @ SXSW

